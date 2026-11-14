The Graze Cafe at 255 Farnsworth Way, Ste. C in Rigby has a new menu item. It’s a a new Thanksgiving-themed seasonal item. It’s a turkey sandwich on focaccia bread with cranberry, whipped ricotta cheese and brown butter bread crumbs. It’s cut into squares and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. EastIdahoNews.com sampled this and other items, which you can watch in the video above. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

RIGBY – We’re returning to The Graze Cafe to sample the menu at its newest location in Rigby.

The restaurant, owned by Victoria Ramirez and her husband, began operating out of a food truck in 2023. It opened a permanent location at 250 West Main Street in Rexburg last year. In January, a second location opened in Rigby at 255 Farnsworth Way, Suite C.

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The Graze Cafe is known for its gourmet sandwiches, salads, toasts, mocktails and acai bowls. EastIdahoNews.com sampled one of its newest items and other customer favorites, which you can watch in the video above.

The team made us a new Thanksgiving-themed seasonal item. It’s a turkey sandwich on focaccia bread with cranberry, whipped ricotta cheese and brown butter bread crumbs. The sandwich is cut into squares and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

“It’s a burst of holiday flavors!” Ramirez tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The garlic turkey sandwich at The Graze Cafe in Rigby. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The garlic turkey is another popular sandwich. It’s served with turkey, garlic aioli sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, and topped with mozzarella cheese and arugula.

Ramirez says it’s her favorite menu item, which they’ve added to the menu within the last year.

The air-fried french fries come with a truffle parmesan seasoning and cheese, with the restaurant’s signature pesto ranch or garlic aioli sauce.

If you like pesto, it’s a party for your palate.

Air-fried french fries with homemade pesto ranch sauce and garlic aioli sauce. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

We completed our feast with the cocoa coast bowl. It’s an acai bowl with cacao and coconut bases, peanut butter granola, choco chia pudding, homemade coconut peanut butter, strawberries, bananas, coconut flakes, toasted coconut flakes, chocolate chips, hemp seeds, Nutella and Himalayan pink salt.

Ramirez says all the bowls have no refined sugar and are gluten free and dairy free.

The Graze Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Cocoa coast acai bowl at The Graze Cafe. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

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