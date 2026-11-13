Hovia Edwards (left) and Justin Ralls (right). | Courtesy photos

POCATELLO – A rare piece of music that blends both indigenous and western musical traditions will be performed in the Gate City.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday night, flutist Hovia Edwards and composer Justin Ralls will perform at Idaho State University’s Stevens Performing Arts Center alongside the Idaho State Civic Symphony. The two musicians will be playing an original concerto called ‘Seasons of Life’ with the orchestra, which is a “symphonic piece that features Native American flute on the stage, equal to the Western music and the classical orchestra,” Ralls explained.

“The meeting of these two worlds is really, really unique,” Ralls said. And even more than that, Ralls said it would be “historic.”

In fact, Ralls said, “this work is one of the only Native American flute concertos of its kind ever.”

This isn’t the first time Edwards and Ralls have collaborated. Edwards, a Shoshone flute artist who descends from Chief Pocatello, and Ralls, a composer based in the Pacific Northwest, have worked together twice before.

The idea for Seasons of Life came about while Edwards, Ralls, and Roseanne Abrahamson, a Shoshone elder and descendant of Sacajawea, were working on an opera from the perspective of the historical figure.

Around two years ago, Ralls said they performed an excerpt from the opera and were inspired by how well it was received.

“It was a beautiful collaboration, a success, and we began right then and there speaking about a larger new work. A concerto for Native American flute and orchestra,” Ralls said.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. before the show, Edwards and Ralls will hold a pre-concert talk, where they will offer more information on the background and significance of the piece.

Seasons of Life will be performed as the first half of the performance, lasting for around 30 minutes, and the Idaho State Civic Symphony will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 afterward.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online.

Ralls spoke about how lucky the Portneuf Valley Community is to have Edwards as part of it and to have the chance to see her perform.

“They’re really lucky to have a musician of her caliber and depth of musicianship and culture in the community, and to see her perform like this with a symphony is just really, really special, and it’ll be (rewarding). If you need something to lift your spirits and bring you to a new place, this is the concert to come to,” Ralls said.

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