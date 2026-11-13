Young entrepreneurs showcase their products at a previous Kids Entrepreneur Market in Pocatello. This year’s event will feature 121 vendors ages 5 to 18 on Friday, Nov. 20, at The Avenue Event Center. | File photo

POCATELLO — Some of Pocatello’s youngest entrepreneurs are ready to show off their inventions, services, and products, and the community is invited to come and do business with them.

The fourth annual Kids Entrepreneur Market will bring together 121 young vendors, ages 5 to 18, on Friday, Nov. 20, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Avenue Event Center, 747 S. Second Avenue, next to the Museum of Clean.

From baked goods and handmade jewelry to accessories and fidget toys, shoppers will find a variety of products created and marketed by local kids.

The event gives young entrepreneurs an opportunity to experience what it’s like to run a business, including setting prices, interacting with customers and making sales.

Mattea Landon and Andrea Gunter-Comish founded the market three years ago to create a community tradition that encourages creativity and gives children a chance to develop valuable business skills.

RELATED: Kids showcase business ventures at Youth Entrepreneur Market

“We want our community to see the value in these kids and the amazing ideas they bring to the table,” Landon said. “We want the kids to see that they have something real to offer.”

Now in its fourth year, the market has become an opportunity for young people to build confidence and gain hands-on experience in entrepreneurship.

With the holiday shopping season approaching, organizers hope residents will consider purchasing gifts from young vendors to support their efforts.

The market is a partnership between Pocatello Roots, My World Discovery Children’s Museum and the Museum of Clean, with Carpet Solutions serving as the premier sponsor.

“When the community shows up and supports these young vendors, it lets them shine and shows them their ideas matter. That’s the heart of this event,” Landon said.

Admission is free, and shoppers are encouraged to bring cash or have Venmo available to purchase items directly from the young entrepreneurs.

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