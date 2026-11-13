Local shoppers enjoy a previous Blackfoot Shop Hop. The fourth annual holiday event returns Nov. 20-21, featuring two days of holiday shopping, special activities and prize giveaways. | File photo

BLACKFOOT — The holiday shopping season is kicking off in Blackfoot and local merchants are rolling out the welcome mat for two days of festive shopping, special activities and prize giveaways.

The fourth annual Blackfoot Shop Hop returns Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, inviting shoppers to explore downtown businesses, discover unique gifts and support local merchants while getting into the holiday spirit.

Organized by the Blackfoot Small Business Development Committee, the event features many participating businesses where shoppers can pick up a Shop Hop passport and collect stamps as they visit each location.

Once their passports are complete, shoppers can turn them in for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses.

This year’s Shop Hop also includes a new twist, giving participants even more opportunities to win.

“This year we have the regular Shop Hop stops like previous years, but we also added ‘optional experiences,’ like free classes, events, etc., that can earn additional entries into the raffle,” said Julie Bench, an organizer and member of the Blackfoot Small Business Development Committee.

Whether they’re hunting for Christmas gifts, discovering a new favorite store or simply enjoying a festive outing, organizers hope the event will inspire residents to explore all that downtown Blackfoot has to offer.

“Every time you choose to shop local, you’re supporting someone’s dream, helping a local family, and investing in the community we all call home,” Bench said. “Blackfoot has SO much to offer, and we want to help you discover it.”

Participating businesses

Abodelight, B & R Hemstitching, Blackfoot Gift Bazaar, Bric N Brac Boutique, Cut N Run Hair Co., Daisy’s Gas Station & U-Haul Rentals, N8V Outpost, The Craft Shop, The Drink Factory – Market Street, The Yarning Portal, Tilden Co., Trifecta Healing & Massage, The Wood Korner, Poky Dot Boutique, One Beat Wellness Studio, The Genie’s Lamp, Ultimate Impact and American Kempo Karate.

For more information and updates on participating merchants follow Blackfoot’s Small Business Shop Hop on Facebook.

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