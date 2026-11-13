Pocatello mother and daughter Tina Steffens and Ashley Critser pose with the bull moose they harvested just seconds apart during an October hunting trip in eastern Idaho. | Courtesy photo

POCATELLO — A mother and daughter fulfilled a once-in-a-lifetime hunting dream this fall when they both drew coveted bull moose tags in eastern Idaho.

But what happened on their hunt made their adventure even more extraordinary: They each harvested a bull moose just 30 seconds apart.

For Tina Steffens and her daughter, Ashley Critser, hunting has always been a family affair. Both Pocatello natives, the women grew up with a tradition of hunting for sport and sustenance, from pheasants and grouse to big game like deer and elk.

Although they’d applied for moose tags before, neither expected to draw a coveted bull moose tag in the same year and the same hunting area: Unit 72 in Bannock County.

In Idaho, moose tags are highly sought after and issued through a controlled-hunt drawing. The state also limits hunters to harvesting no more than one antlered and one antlerless moose during their lifetime.

For Steffens and Critser, the adventure unfolded on their third hunting trip out.

On Oct. 10, the women headed into the hills between Bancroft and Soda Springs. Despite the rainy weather, the animals were on the move.

As they scanned a hillside, they spotted a bull moose and moved in for a closer look. From approximately 360 yards away, both women took aim at the same bull. Steffens fired first, but Critser’s shot brought the animal down.

Ashley Critser of Pocatello poses with her 37-inch bull moose, harvested just seconds before her mother took down another bull during an October hunting trip in eastern Idaho. | Courtesy photo

Then, in a twist neither could have anticipated, a second bull stepped out from behind a tree just 64 yards away.

About 30 seconds later, Steffens had another opportunity. This time, her shot brought down the second bull.

Two hunters. Two tags. Two bull moose. All in less than a minute.

While moose are generally solitary animals, their behavior changes during the fall breeding season, known as the rut, when bulls become more active in their search for cows.

“They tend to group up a bit more when they’re chasing girlfriends,” Steffens said. “And moose don’t mind rainy weather. They don’t hunker down like other game do.”

Tina Steffens of Pocatello poses with her 34-inch bull moose, harvested just 30 seconds after her daughter, Ashley Critser, took down another bull during an Oct. 10 hunting trip in eastern Idaho. | Courtesy photo

With both bulls down, excitement quickly spread through their hunting party. They called their husbands, Steffens’ son and other family members who had joined them on the outing.

“Everyone was so excited. It was so exciting to get them together,” Critser said. “But then, we all knew, this is where the real work begins.”

The unusual double harvest also attracted attention from other hunters in the area, several of whom stopped to congratulate the women.

Steffens and Critser said they reported their harvests to Idaho Fish and Game, where even agency personnel were surprised to hear that a mother and daughter had taken two bulls within seconds of each other.

“Even the local butcher we went to didn’t believe us,” Critser said.

Both moose were impressive animals, with Steffens’ bull sporting a 34-inch antler spread and Critser’s measuring 37 inches.

The women opted for European-style mounts, preserving the skulls and antlers, which now hang on their walls as lasting reminders of their extraordinary hunting experience.

But the antlers weren’t the only reward. Providing meat for their families has always been an important part of hunting, and with both moose processed, wrapped and stored in the freezer, they’ll have plenty to enjoy in the months ahead.

Although their successful hunts mean neither can harvest another antlered moose in Idaho, they’re both looking forward to more moose adventures and hope to draw cow moose tags.

For Critser, the experience is also about carrying on a family tradition. She’s raising her 5-year-old son, Brody, to appreciate the outdoors and hopes to share with him the same kinds of hunting adventures and memories she enjoyed growing up.

And while the family undoubtedly has more hunting adventures ahead, the day a mother and daughter each harvested a bull moose will be a story they’ll be telling for years to come.

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