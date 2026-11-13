EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Smith Honda in Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a propane company employee who likely saved a woman’s life. It said:

On August 4, my mom was in an ATV accident at her home in Pingree. She was pinned under her four-wheeler, praying for someone to find her. Around hour three, Brent showed up in his Double H propane truck. He was able to call 911 and get my mom the life-saving resources she needed. Brent drove over an hour away to a house far off his route that had no business being checked. Her home was just finished two months ago, so she would not have needed any propane. Brent acted on the feeling he had to check her tank and ended up saving her life. He was no doubt traumatized by the responsibility put on him in that moment. Our family will be eternally grateful for Brent saving our mom. He is our angel.

We found out when Brent was working and decided to surprise him for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!

The post A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who drove an hour out of his way and ended up saving a woman appeared first on East Idaho News.