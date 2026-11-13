Cinnamon French toast casserole | Southern Plate

What do you get when you combine soft and fluffy canned cinnamon rolls with a creamy cinnamon and maple syrup-flavored sauce? This quick and easy cinnamon roll French toast casserole that’s destined to take your breakfast game to the next level.

Ingredients

2 tbsp melted butter

1 12.4-oz can Pillsbury original icing cinnamon rolls

3 large eggs

¼ cup heavy cream, half-and-half, or whole milk

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup maple syrup

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and pour the melted butter into the bottom of an 8×8 baking dish.

Cut each cinnamon roll into small pieces.

Cut each cinnamon roll into small pieces. Arrange the cinnamon roll slices over the butter layer.

In a medium bowl, beat together the eggs, milk/cream, cinnamon, and vanilla until well combined. Pour into the dish.

Drizzle the maple syrup all over the top.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until the top is golden brown. Cool for a few minutes.

Remove the metal lid from the icing container and microwave the icing for 5-10 seconds, until it’s thin enough to drizzle.

Pour the icing all over the top. Best served warm with a little extra syrup and powdered sugar.

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