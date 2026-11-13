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Soft, fluffy French toast casserole recipe
By EastIdahoNews.com Staff,8 days ago
What do you get when you combine soft and fluffy canned cinnamon rolls with a creamy cinnamon and maple syrup-flavored sauce? This quick and easy cinnamon roll French toast casserole that’s destined to take your breakfast game to the next level.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp melted butter
- 1 12.4-oz can Pillsbury original icing cinnamon rolls
- 3 large eggs
- ¼ cup heavy cream, half-and-half, or whole milk
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees and pour the melted butter into the bottom of an 8×8 baking dish.
Cut each cinnamon roll into small pieces.
- Arrange the cinnamon roll slices over the butter layer.
- In a medium bowl, beat together the eggs, milk/cream, cinnamon, and vanilla until well combined. Pour into the dish.
- Drizzle the maple syrup all over the top.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes until the top is golden brown. Cool for a few minutes.
- Remove the metal lid from the icing container and microwave the icing for 5-10 seconds, until it’s thin enough to drizzle.
- Pour the icing all over the top. Best served warm with a little extra syrup and powdered sugar.
The post Soft, fluffy French toast casserole recipe appeared first on East Idaho News.