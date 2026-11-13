POCATELLO — A local Secret Santa is spreading holiday cheer across eastern Idaho, giving away $1 million to people who deserve a little extra magic this Christmas.

Phil and Amy have seven children, and Phil was recently diagnosed with epilepsy.

They have not been able to find a medication that will control the seizures. He has continual seizures throughout the day, even when he is asleep. Phil is a veteran and was a paratrooper.

Phil and Amy are hard-working people who love their family. Right now, Phil cannot do any of the things he loves to do. He can barely make it through a shower.

He tries to continue to support his children with small conversations and in sports, even though he can barely make it to the car to be there. He still fights through it daily to try and keep life as normal as possible when everything has changed. He is literally just trying to stay alive.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Phil a visit and drop off an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above.

The post Father of seven battling relentless seizures gets an early Christmas surprise from a Secret Santa appeared first on East Idaho News.