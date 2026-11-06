DEQ grants conditional water quality approval for Caldera Flats subdivision in Island Park

The proposed Caldera Flats subdivision near Henrys Lake in Island Park has received conditional water quality approval from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality amid ongoing concerns from residents and conservation advocates. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

ISLAND PARK — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has granted conditional water quality approval for the proposed Caldera Flats subdivision near Henrys Lake despite continued opposition from residents and conservation advocates.

The decision, issued Nov. 2, allows the developer to proceed with proposed alterations to wetlands and drainage channels on the approximately 160-acre property, provided it follows specific environmental safeguards.

The proposed 32-lot residential subdivision, located along U.S. Highway 20, has generated considerable controversy over its potential impact on wildlife habitat, water quality and the open landscape of the Henrys Lake Flats.

The controversy intensified after Fremont County Commissioners overturned an earlier Planning and Zoning Commission denial of the subdivision in July.

RELATED: Commissioners approve controversial subdivision in Henry’s Lake Flats

The project includes filling portions of an existing wetland drainage channel, creating a new channel to redirect water and installing culverts beneath proposed roads.

According to DEQ, the work would permanently affect approximately 0.177 acres of wetlands. To compensate, the developer must establish 0.63 acres of new wetlands elsewhere on the property.

The approval also requires erosion controls, water quality monitoring and corrective measures, including stopping certain construction activities if sediment levels exceed established limits.

DEQ open house draws concerned residents

Before issuing its decision, DEQ hosted a public open house Oct. 28 in Island Park to address community concerns.

RELATED: DEQ to host open house on water quality and proposed subdivision near Henrys Lake

Jean Bjerke, spokesperson for the Henrys Lake Flats Coalition, said approximately 30 to 35 people attended, including conservation representatives, property owners, community leaders and the coalition’s attorney.

“We were pleased by the turnout at the DEQ open house on the 28th,” Bjerke said.

According to Bjerke, Alex Bell, DEQ’s regional surface water manager, indicated that the volume of public comments opposing the project was unusually high compared with other projects he had encountered.

Bjerke said the level of concern prompted Bell to organize the additional meeting, which was not required as part of the certification process.

During the two-hour discussion, Bell explained DEQ’s role in reviewing projects involving wetlands and answered questions from attendees.

Bell emphasized that “Idaho does not have wetland-specific water quality standards.”

The DEQ’s responsibility is to determine whether the proposed activities comply with applicable state water quality requirements after review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Matt Hively, aquatic research manager for the Henrys Fork Foundation, told EastIdahoNews.com that public input helped strengthen DEQ’s final certification, resulting in increased monitoring and clearer explanations of the agency’s oversight.

“We’re in this new reality of water supply and quality after coming out of one of the worst water years in our history,” he said. “That’s the bigger issue.”

The Henrys Lake Flats Coalition has opposed the subdivision, arguing that the area provides important wildlife habitat and that altering natural drainage patterns could negatively affect nearby waterways and the surrounding ecosystem.

The coalition maintains that it is not opposed to development generally but believes the Henrys Lake Flats are particularly sensitive to residential construction.

Although DEQ has issued its certification, the agency emphasized that its decision addresses only water quality requirements and does not constitute final approval of the subdivision. Other permits and authorizations may still be necessary.

Bjerke said the Henrys Lake Flats Coalition will continue monitoring the project while considering legal action.

RELATED: County upholds subdivision approval; new Henrys Lake Flats Coalition plans challenge

“Our focus now is on ensuring rigorous oversight of the conditions outlined in the 16-page water quality certification document, particularly regarding erosion control and water quality protection,” she said. “We’ll continue to move forward with exploring legal avenues for a Judicial Review of the County’s decision to approve the project.”

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Matt Hively, aquatic research manager for the Henrys Fork Foundation, for comment but had not received a response by publication time.

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