A 40-year-old man is facing a lewd conduct charge, after 4-year-old girl reports alleged incident to parents

David Coleman Meinhardt | Courty Jefferson County Jail

RIGBY — A 40-year-old man is facing a felony lewd conduct charge after a 4-year-old girl allegedly told her parents that he abused her.

According to court documents, on June 24, an officer with the Rigby Police Department was dispatched to a residence where the father of the victim had reported that a child sex offense had occurred.

The father identified the alleged perpetrator as David Coleman Meinhardt.

The father said that the last time she was at Meinhardt’s home was around late February to early March. He also said that when he had contacted a family member of Meinhardt about the alleged incident, she was in disbelief and did not believe the report.

The parents said the victim first reported the abuse during a trip to the gas station with her mother.

The mother told the officer that she waited for the father to come home before asking the victim to recount what she had been told. She wanted to see whether the victim would provide the same account, which she did.

On July 1, when officers spoke with Meinhardt, he told them that the father of the child had called him, accusing him of child abuse.

According to court documents, Meinhardt gave conflicting answers under questioning, saying that he needed to go to jail, that he did not know if he had done anything criminal, that he was often drunk and did not know if he had done anything, and that he would plead guilty.

A warrant for his arrest was obtained, and he appeared in court on Oct. 30, where he is facing one count of felony lewd conduct.

He is currently scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12 before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins at 1:30 p.m.

A public defender has been appointed for Meinhardt. The Idaho State Public Defender’s Office does not comment on active cases.

Although he has been accused of a crime, that does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If he is found guilty, he faces up to life in prison.

The post A 40-year-old man is facing a lewd conduct charge, after 4-year-old girl reports alleged incident to parents appeared first on East Idaho News.