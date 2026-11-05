Police investigating homicide after dead body found at apartment building in Pocatello

A Pocatello police response at the Laab’s apartments in Pocatello. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — Pocatello police are investigating a homicide at a local apartment building.

According to Akilah Lacey, a lieutenant with the Pocatello Police Department, officers were called to the Laab’s apartment building at 1119 North Main Street on Thursday afternoon for a report of a disturbance.

Police say they found a deceased man at the scene, and one person has been detained in relation to the investigation. It is not clear how the man died.

Lacey says there is no danger to the public related to this incident. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

EastIdahoNews.com will update as soon as we learn more.

A Pocatello police response at the Laab’s apartments in Pocatello. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

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