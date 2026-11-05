Coroner identifies firefighter who died in crash in Cassia County

Firefighter Gates was killed in a crash on Monday. | Envato Elements

RAFT RIVER — The Bannock County coroner has identified the firefighter who died after a firetruck reportedly went off the road on Monday evening.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner has identified the man as Joseph Wyatt Gates, 24, of Raft River.

Next of kin has been notified, and the incident remains under investigation by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the Raft River Fire District for comment and will update this article if they respond.

RELATED | Local firefighter dies after firetruck crashes off the road in Cassia County

“I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to everyone who knew and cherished Joseph, and may God bless his family,” says Danner in a news release.

Danner also noted his commitment to serving the community, as well as his courage and dedication to the fire service through his volunteer work.

According to Cassia County Sheriff Captain Kevin Horak, deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash involving the firetruck around 9 p.m. Monday on East Yale Road.

Horak says the firetruck was carrying two Raft River Fire District firefighters and had crashed off the side of the road, injuring both.

The firefighters were airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, where Gates died from his injuries.

The condition of the other firefighter has not been released.

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