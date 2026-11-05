Butte County High/Middle School | School website

ARCO — A local school district has responded after a group of students jokingly yelled that another student had brought a gun to school.

According to a letter sent to parents and posted to Facebook from the Butte County School District 111 administration on Wednesday, a student at Butte Middle-High School reportedly showed his friends a “tiny plastic action figure gun” during lunch.

The student’s friends reportedly responded by jokingly yelling, “He’s got a gun!”

“We understand that yelling this in a cafeteria may have caused some students anxiety, and we are taking the matter seriously,” says the letter to parents.

The district says it is handling the incident and that there was never a threat to students during lunch.

“We want to make families aware that this incident occurred and is being handled by administration,” says the letter. “There is no danger or threat to the student or to the school.”

The post School district responds after students yell ‘he’s got a gun!’ during lunch appeared first on East Idaho News.