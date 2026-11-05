Snake River Animal Shelter is highlighting its inventory for Pet of the Week.

The video above shows six dogs and four cats, for a total of 10 animals, that need a good home. Among them is Titan, a 5-year-old male pit bull, and Arachnid, a 1-year-old female shorthair cat.

See the rest of the inventory in the video above.

To learn more, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.

The post Looking for a furry friend? Meet 10 pets in need of a home appeared first on East Idaho News.