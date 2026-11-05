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Skinny pumpkin spice latte recipe

By EastIdahoNews.com Staff,

4 days ago

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Skinny pumpkin spice latte | Southern Plate

Nothing says fall like a warm and comforting cup of pumpkin spice latte. Follow these easy steps to make a sweet and delicious skinny (sugar-free) pumpkin spice latte at home.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup strong and unflavored coffee
  • 2 tbsp sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • Cinnamon or pumpkin spice

Instructions

  • Brew strong, unflavored coffee and fill up your mug about halfway.
  • 1/2 cup strong and unflavored coffee
  • Add sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup to the cup of coffee and stir well.
  • In a different microwave-safe cup, heat milk in the microwave until hot.
  • Using a handheld battery-operated milk frother, froth the milk until fluffy.
  • Add frothed milk to the cup of coffee.
  • Sprinkle the top of the latte with cinnamon or pumpkin spice.

The post Skinny pumpkin spice latte recipe appeared first on East Idaho News.

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