Skinny pumpkin spice latte recipe

Skinny pumpkin spice latte | Southern Plate

Nothing says fall like a warm and comforting cup of pumpkin spice latte. Follow these easy steps to make a sweet and delicious skinny (sugar-free) pumpkin spice latte at home.

Ingredients

1/2 cup strong and unflavored coffee

2 tbsp sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup

1/2 cup whole milk

Cinnamon or pumpkin spice

Instructions

Brew strong, unflavored coffee and fill up your mug about halfway.

1/2 cup strong and unflavored coffee

Add sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup to the cup of coffee and stir well.

In a different microwave-safe cup, heat milk in the microwave until hot.

Using a handheld battery-operated milk frother, froth the milk until fluffy.

Add frothed milk to the cup of coffee.

Sprinkle the top of the latte with cinnamon or pumpkin spice.

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