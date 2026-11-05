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Skinny pumpkin spice latte recipe
By EastIdahoNews.com Staff,4 days ago
Nothing says fall like a warm and comforting cup of pumpkin spice latte. Follow these easy steps to make a sweet and delicious skinny (sugar-free) pumpkin spice latte at home.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup strong and unflavored coffee
- 2 tbsp sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- Cinnamon or pumpkin spice
Instructions
- Brew strong, unflavored coffee and fill up your mug about halfway.
- 1/2 cup strong and unflavored coffee
- Add sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup to the cup of coffee and stir well.
- In a different microwave-safe cup, heat milk in the microwave until hot.
- Using a handheld battery-operated milk frother, froth the milk until fluffy.
- Add frothed milk to the cup of coffee.
- Sprinkle the top of the latte with cinnamon or pumpkin spice.
The post Skinny pumpkin spice latte recipe appeared first on East Idaho News.
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