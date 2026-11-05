Classes canceled at Ririe school following fire

RIRIE — Classes at Ririe Junior-Senior High School have been canceled Thursday following a small fire that occurred inside the building overnight.

The fire originated in a custodial closet after rechargeable batteries overheated, according to Ririe School District 252. Nobody was injured and damage to the building was minor.

Following the incident, emergency personnel and district staff worked to assess the situation, clean up the affected area, and restore the building’s fire alarm systems.

“Initial conditions appeared favorable for proceeding with the school day, and the district communicated plans to temporarily gather students in the high school gymnasium while cleanup efforts continued. However, further evaluation Thursday morning revealed a lingering smoke odor in portions of the building,” a news release from the district says.

District leaders decided to dismiss classes for the remainder of the day. Buses were scheduled to arrive at the school at approximately 8:15 a.m. to transport students home.

District personnel will continue working to ensure the building is ready for students and staff to safely return.

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