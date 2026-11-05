SUGAR CITY — A local Secret Santa is spreading holiday cheer across eastern Idaho, giving away $1 million to people who deserve a little extra magic this Christmas.

Michelle has spent the past nine years serving as a paraprofessional at Central Elementary in Sugar City, where she works with students who are autistic, nonverbal, and academically challenged. She loves working with children and is known by those around her as a devoted advocate for her students and someone who is always willing to help others.

That same caring spirit extends to her family. Her husband of 21 years is struggling from a serious accident that left him with a steel rod in his back. He is now facing an upcoming spinal fusion.

Despite these challenges, attending BYU-Idaho online to earn her bachelor’s degree and increase her future earning potential. In addition to balancing work, school and her household responsibilities, Michelle travels to Idaho Falls once or twice a week to help care for her aging mother.

One of the family’s greatest needs is safe, reliable transportation. Michelle’s Chevy Traverse is worn out and its timing chain is failing. When the back window recently shattered, the family could not afford a standard repair and instead replaced it with a mismatched salvage hatch.

When Michelle does find a little time for herself, she enjoys reading and creating projects with her embroidery machine. And when it comes to a favorite treat, cheesecake is at the top of her list.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Michelle a visit and surprise her with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above!

The post She’s juggling work, school and family hardships. Now a Secret Santa brings some relief. appeared first on East Idaho News.