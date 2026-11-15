East Hartford’s manufacturing scene is busy, especially around aerospace. Here are a few solid roles if you like building and inspecting high‑precision parts.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Burnside, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and set up CNC machines to make precision parts for aerospace, medical, and high‑tech work. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with setups, and like a fast‑paced shop where quality really matters.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Location: East Hartford, CT (400 Main St, Bldg OBG)

Type: Full-time, Onsite (listed as Hybrid role type)

Salary: $107,500 – $204,500 (good faith range)

(good faith range) Citizenship: U.S. citizenship required

Travel: Up to 10%

Lead industrialization of engineering changes for the 17/24K engine programs, aligning engineering, operations, and supply chain. This is a senior role with program management, risk mitigation, and continuous improvement work, plus visibility through executive presentations and cross‑functional leadership.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Burnside, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect aerospace components using precision measuring tools, checking parts against blueprints and customer specs. You’ll handle first‑piece, visual, and dimensional inspections and help resolve quality issues with internal teams and customers.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.