Looking for a fun, friendly dog to join your family in East Hartford, CT? These pups from Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut are all vetted, social, and so ready to be loved.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: 1 year (adult)

1 year (adult) Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Weight: ~40 lbs

~40 lbs Personality: Sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets, including children and other dogs

Sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets, including Health: Spayed, fully vetted, heartworm negative, microchipped

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut

Ziva is a happy young girl who’s ready to be someone’s best friend. She’s social, fun, and already has her vet work done, so she can settle into your home right away.

👉 Meet Ziva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: 1.5 years (adult)

1.5 years (adult) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Weight: ~47 lbs

~47 lbs Personality: Very sweet, playful, loves children and other dogs

Very sweet, playful, loves Health: Neutered, fully vetted, heartworm negative, microchipped

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut

River is a cheerful, people-loving boy who enjoys everyone he meets. If you want an active buddy who’s also a cuddle bug, River could be your match.

👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: 6 months (young)

6 months (young) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Weight: ~12 lbs

~12 lbs Personality: Playful, sweet, loves children and other dogs

Playful, sweet, loves Health: Spayed, fully vetted, heartworm negative, microchipped

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut

Hannon is a small, happy pup with lots of puppy energy and love to give. She’s social and ready to grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet Hannon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: 5 months (baby)

5 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Weight: ~30 lbs

~30 lbs Personality: Very sweet, playful, happy pup; loves children and other dogs

Very sweet, playful, happy pup; loves Health: Neutered, fully vetted, microchipped

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut

Wilber is a bouncy, friendly puppy who wants to be everyone’s friend. He’s a great choice for a family looking for a young dog to train and grow with.

👉 Meet Wilber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: 3.5 months (baby)

3.5 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: ~10 lbs (and growing)

~10 lbs (and growing) Personality: Sweet, happy, playful; loves children and other animals

Sweet, happy, playful; loves Health: Up to date on vaccines for her age, microchipped

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut

Xandra is a classic Lab mix pup—friendly, fun, and eager to be part of everything. She’s young and ready to learn all the good dog manners with her new family.

👉 Meet Xandra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: 8 months (young)

8 months (young) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Weight: ~40 lbs

~40 lbs Personality: Sweet, playful, loves children and other dogs

Sweet, playful, loves Health: Spayed, fully vetted, heartworm negative, microchipped

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut

Dagney is a bright, friendly young shepherd mix who enjoys people and dog friends alike. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Dagney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

All of these dogs are listed with Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut. The rescue asks that you fill out an adoption application on their website if you’re interested:

Rescue website & application: https://packleadersrescue.com/adoption-application/

https://packleadersrescue.com/adoption-application/ Rescue name: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut

Please consider sharing these pups with friends and family in the East Hartford area so they can find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.