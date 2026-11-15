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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in East Hartford
Looking for a fun, friendly dog to join your family in East Hartford, CT? These pups from Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut are all vetted, social, and so ready to be loved.
Ziva
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: 1 year (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Weight: ~40 lbs
- Personality: Sweet, playful, loves everyone she meets, including children and other dogs
- Health: Spayed, fully vetted, heartworm negative, microchipped
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut
Ziva is a happy young girl who’s ready to be someone’s best friend. She’s social, fun, and already has her vet work done, so she can settle into your home right away.
👉 Meet Ziva and apply to adopt on adoptapet
River
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: 1.5 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Weight: ~47 lbs
- Personality: Very sweet, playful, loves children and other dogs
- Health: Neutered, fully vetted, heartworm negative, microchipped
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut
River is a cheerful, people-loving boy who enjoys everyone he meets. If you want an active buddy who’s also a cuddle bug, River could be your match.
👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hannon
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: 6 months (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Weight: ~12 lbs
- Personality: Playful, sweet, loves children and other dogs
- Health: Spayed, fully vetted, heartworm negative, microchipped
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut
Hannon is a small, happy pup with lots of puppy energy and love to give. She’s social and ready to grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet Hannon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wilber
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: 5 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Weight: ~30 lbs
- Personality: Very sweet, playful, happy pup; loves children and other dogs
- Health: Neutered, fully vetted, microchipped
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut
Wilber is a bouncy, friendly puppy who wants to be everyone’s friend. He’s a great choice for a family looking for a young dog to train and grow with.
👉 Meet Wilber and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Xandra
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 3.5 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: ~10 lbs (and growing)
- Personality: Sweet, happy, playful; loves children and other animals
- Health: Up to date on vaccines for her age, microchipped
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut
Xandra is a classic Lab mix pup—friendly, fun, and eager to be part of everything. She’s young and ready to learn all the good dog manners with her new family.
👉 Meet Xandra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dagney
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: 8 months (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: ~40 lbs
- Personality: Sweet, playful, loves children and other dogs
- Health: Spayed, fully vetted, heartworm negative, microchipped
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut
Dagney is a bright, friendly young shepherd mix who enjoys people and dog friends alike. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.
👉 Meet Dagney and apply to adopt on adoptapet
All of these dogs are listed with Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut. The rescue asks that you fill out an adoption application on their website if you’re interested:
- Rescue website & application: https://packleadersrescue.com/adoption-application/
- Rescue name: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut
Please consider sharing these pups with friends and family in the East Hartford area so they can find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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