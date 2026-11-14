East Hartford is busy in home health right now, especially with Hartford HealthCare at Home growing its team. If you like one-on-one care and being out in the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare at Home

Hartford HealthCare at Home Location: East Hartford, CT (60 Hartland St)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about skilled nursing visits and accurate OASIS assessments in patients’ homes. You’ll build care plans, coordinate with providers, and lead LPNs and home care aides while using Hartford HealthCare’s tech and support network.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare at Home

Hartford HealthCare at Home Location: East Hartford, CT (60 Hartland St)

Type: Full-time (weekend-focused schedule)

Shift: Fri–Sun or Sat–Mon

or Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you want your main workdays on the weekend. You’ll do home visits, complete OASIS time points, and manage plans of care while keeping weekdays more open.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare at Home / Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network

Hartford HealthCare at Home / Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network Location: East Hartford, CT (60 Hartland St)

Type: Full-time

Sign-on: Up to $10,000

Salary: Not listed

Home health PT role where you evaluate, treat, and help patients stay independent at home. Great if you want autonomy, one-on-one care, and the backing of a large rehab network.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare at Home / Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network

Hartford HealthCare at Home / Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network Location: East Hartford, CT (60 Hartland St)

Type: Full-time; flexible hours (FT, PT, or per diem options)

Shift: Thu–Sun schedule

schedule Sign-on: Up to $5,000

Salary: Not listed

Weekend-focused PT role with flexible hours and home-based visits. Comes with benefits at 24+ hours/week and extras like tuition help, loan forgiveness options, and provided phone and laptop.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.