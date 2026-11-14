East Hartford’s aerospace scene is busy, and quality pros are in demand. If you like precision work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Coulter Services

Coulter Services Location: Burnside, CT (East Hartford area)

Type: Full-time

Lead inspections on aerospace machined parts and help keep products at top quality. Good fit if you know aerospace standards, like detailed work, and enjoy solving problems with the shop and quality teams.

Employer: Coulter Services

Coulter Services Location: Burnside, CT (East Hartford area)

Type: Full-time

Hands-on inspection role working with aerospace, medical, and high-tech parts. You’ll use precision tools, read blueprints and GD&T, and work closely with machinists and engineers in a safety-focused shop.

Employer: Barnes Aerospace

Location: East Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm)

Salary: $23–$40/hour

Day-shift role inspecting aerospace engine parts and programming CMMs with PC-DMIS. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and more) and steady weekday hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.