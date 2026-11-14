💰 East Hartford schools win $60K to boost fresh, local meals

East Hartford Public Schools has received a $60,000 New England Food Vision Prize to bring more locally-grown, scratch-cooked foods into school meals.

The grant, from the Henry P. Kendall Foundation, will:

Buy new kitchen equipment for all 16 EHPS school kitchens (food mills, commercial dehydrators, Robot Coupe food processors, and steamers)

(food mills, commercial dehydrators, food processors, and steamers) Fund staff training and professional development on preparing whole, local foods

on preparing whole, local foods Support extra staffing hours for food service

for food service Create marketing materials to highlight school meals

to highlight school meals Host a community dinner to celebrate the project’s progress

A major partner is Handel Family Farm of East Hartford, which helps connect local agriculture with school nutrition. The district plans to deepen its work with Handel Family Farm and other Connecticut growers to improve students’ access to fresh, local foods in school meals.