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East Hartford
💰 East Hartford schools get $60K to expand fresh local meals
2 days ago
💰 East Hartford schools win $60K to boost fresh, local meals
East Hartford Public Schools has received a $60,000 New England Food Vision Prize to bring more locally-grown, scratch-cooked foods into school meals.
The grant, from the Henry P. Kendall Foundation, will:
- Buy new kitchen equipment for all 16 EHPS school kitchens (food mills, commercial dehydrators, Robot Coupe food processors, and steamers)
- Fund staff training and professional development on preparing whole, local foods
- Support extra staffing hours for food service
- Create marketing materials to highlight school meals
- Host a community dinner to celebrate the project’s progress
A major partner is Handel Family Farm of East Hartford, which helps connect local agriculture with school nutrition. The district plans to deepen its work with Handel Family Farm and other Connecticut growers to improve students’ access to fresh, local foods in school meals.
More Info: EHPS Wins 2026 Food Vision Prize - East Hartford P...
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