East Hartford is buzzing with aerospace work right now, especially around Pratt & Whitney and their partners. If you’re an engineer who likes turbines, hot sections, or materials, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: East Hartford, CT (onsite, 400 Main St)

(onsite, 400 Main St) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $107,500 – $204,500

Citizenship: U.S. Person required (citizen, permanent resident, refugee, or asylee)

Lead aftermarket engineering for the PW1100G-JM geared turbofan fleet, focusing on cost reduction, time-on-wing, and overhaul turn-around time. Great fit if you have 8+ years in engineering/program management and want a high-impact role tied directly to fleet performance and shop operations.

Employer: Cyient

Location: East Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Citizenship: U.S. citizenship required (defense work)

Senior hot-section role owning durability strategy for turbine and combustor components across the full product life cycle. Ideal if you have 12+ years in high-temperature hardware, are strong in FEA, heat transfer, materials, and enjoy leading complex analyses and root-cause investigations.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: East Hartford, CT (onsite, 400 Main St)

(onsite, 400 Main St) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $68,900 – $131,100

Citizenship: U.S. citizenship required

Rotational 30‑month Engineering Development Program with 3–4 rotations across materials, coatings, polymers/composites, mechanics, and NDE. Designed for early-career engineers with a Master’s in Materials, Mechanical, Chemical, or related field, and offers structured training plus automatic enrollment in P&W’s EDP.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: East Hartford, CT (onsite, 400 Main St, Bldg K)

(onsite, 400 Main St, Bldg K) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $68,900 – $131,100

Citizenship: U.S. citizenship required

Project engineer role on the Diffuser/Combustor team, partnering with IPT leadership to keep hardware deliveries on track. Good match if you have 2+ years in engineering or project engineering and like driving producibility, process improvements, and supplier coordination.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each posting lists more details on teams, tools, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.