East Hartford schools are hiring across support and tutoring roles, with solid hourly pay and steady hours. If you like helping kids learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Specialized Education Services, Inc. (Catapult Learning)

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (Catapult Learning) Location: East Hartford, CT

Salary: From $35.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Work with students in reading, math, and writing using a set curriculum and strong training support. Great fit if you have at least an associate degree or 2 years of college and want flexible hours plus paid training and growth opportunities.

Employer: East Hartford Public Schools

Location: East Hartford, CT

Salary: $18.21 – $24.87/hour (plus differentials as applicable)

(plus differentials as applicable) Type: School-year, 6.25 hours per day

Support students with IEPs in the classroom, small groups, and around the school day (lunch, buses, specials). You’ll need an Associate’s degree, 60 college credits, or ETS ParaPro and can expect steady hours, union pay, and ongoing training.

Employer: East Hartford Public Schools

Location: East Hartford, CT

Salary: $23.16/hour (per contract)

(per contract) Type: Full-time

Help manage student behavior and keep classrooms safe, especially for special education students. Ideal if you have some college and experience with challenging behaviors and want a hands-on role on the school team with training and union benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.