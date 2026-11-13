East Hartford’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re looking to grow your skills and earn solid pay, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Concentra

Concentra Location: East Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7 AM – 5 PM

Pay: $27.98 – $40.00/hour

Blend hands-on x-ray work with medical assistant duties in a fast-paced occupational health clinic. Good fit if you like variety: imaging, vitals, drug screens, injections, front desk help, and more, plus 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and bonuses.

Note: The “X Ray Technologist” and “Radiologic Technologist” listings from Concentra are the same role, so I’ve included the clearer posting above.

Employer: National Health Care Associates – Riverside

Location: 745 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06108

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50.00 – $55.00/hour

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Lead a vent unit as an RN, managing nurses and support staff while shaping care plans for long-term care residents. This role is ideal if you want leadership responsibility, strong hourly pay, and a defined contribution retirement plan plus training and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.