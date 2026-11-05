🏥 East Hartford CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN Leadership Roles

East Hartford is busy hiring for nursing leaders right now, especially in roles that mix hands-on care with program oversight and coordination.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Hospice, part of UnitedHealth Group)

Optum (Amedisys Hospice, part of UnitedHealth Group) Location: East Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,408 – $117,612/year (based on experience and other factors)

Lead a hospice nursing team that helps patients receive care at home. You’ll oversee clinical operations, scheduling, documentation, and quality of care, with some remote weekend work and occasional direct patient visits. Requires RN license, CPR, valid driver’s license, 1+ year home health or hospice RN experience, and 1+ year RN management experience.

Employer: State of Connecticut – Department of Developmental Services (DDS)

Location: East Hartford, CT (plus a second role in Willimantic)

(plus a second role in Willimantic) Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, office/on-site

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm, weekends off

Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm, weekends off Salary: New state employees start at the minimum of the state salary range (see official posting for details)

Coordinate clinical programs for individuals with developmental disabilities across multiple units. You’ll write care plans and policies, oversee medication delegation, support community placements, and work with interdisciplinary teams. Requires 3+ years of professional nursing experience (with degree substitutions allowed) and a CT or multistate RN license; valid CT driver’s license and in-state travel are part of the job.

If one of these roles fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.