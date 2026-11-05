📣 East Hartford Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

East Hartford has a solid mix of creative and B2B sales roles right now. If you’re into digital storytelling or managing key accounts, these are worth a look.

Employer: American Eagle Financial Credit Union

American Eagle Financial Credit Union Location: East Hartford, CT (hybrid, local travel in CT & parts of MA)

Salary: $63,000–$83,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead social media for a well-known local credit union across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, and more. This role blends strategy and content creation, includes after-hours community events, and offers growth support like development plans and educational reimbursement.

Employer: HORST Engineering

Location: East Hartford, CT

Salary: $65,000–$90,000/year

Type: Full-time

Be the main contact for key manufacturing customers—quoting jobs, managing orders, and solving problems from start to finish. This is a good fit if you have plant sales experience, can read blueprints, and like balancing customer relationships with on-time, on-cost delivery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like these often lead to other chances inside the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.