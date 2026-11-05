🚌 East Hartford Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

East Hartford is busy right now, and so are the roads. If you like being behind the wheel, there are a few solid driving jobs hiring in town.

Employer: Brenntag

Brenntag Location: East Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is with a global chemicals distributor, so you’ll be moving important products that customers rely on every day. The posting highlights clear duties, fair pay, strong benefits, and a focus on equal opportunity and inclusion.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: East Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, Class A

Experience: 3+ months trucking experience

Average annual earnings: $90,000

Semi-local Class A role with frequent home time and an activity-based pay plan that rewards your effort. You get PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus extra pay for stops, detention, holidays, and more.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.