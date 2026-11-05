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🐶 Playful Hound Puppies Ready for Adoption in East Hartford
Three sweet hound mix puppies in East Hartford, CT are hoping to find their forever families. All are young, social, and already showing what wonderful family dogs they can be.
Ryder meet me
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Size: 21–28 lbs now, expected to be a good-sized hound when grown
- Personality: Described as sweet and playful
- Good with: Children and other dogs
- Health: Listed as spayed/neutered (per group description)
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter/Rescue: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut
Ryder is one of three adorable siblings who love everyone they meet. He’s young, friendly, and ready to grow up with a family who will give him time, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rubble meet me
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)
- Size: 21–28 lbs now, expected to be a good-sized hound when grown
- Personality: Sweet and playful
- Good with: Children and other dogs
- Health: Listed as spayed/neutered (per group description)
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter/Rescue: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut
Rubble is a handsome tricolor pup who loves to play and be around people and other dogs. He’ll make a fun, active companion for a family ready for puppy energy.
👉 Meet Rubble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roxi meet me
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Size: 21–28 lbs now, expected to be a good-sized hound when grown
- Personality: Sweet and playful
- Good with: Children and other dogs
- Health: Listed as spayed/neutered (per group description)
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter/Rescue: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut
Roxi is the lovely girl of the trio. She’s friendly, playful, and ready to be someone’s best friend, whether that’s a single person, couple, or busy family.
👉 Meet Roxi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near East Hartford, CT and looking for a fun, family-friendly puppy, these three hound mixes could be a perfect match. Please reach out to Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut through their Adoptapet listings to ask questions or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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