🐶 Playful Hound Puppies Ready for Adoption in East Hartford

Three sweet hound mix puppies in East Hartford, CT are hoping to find their forever families. All are young, social, and already showing what wonderful family dogs they can be.

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Size: 21–28 lbs now, expected to be a good-sized hound when grown

21–28 lbs now, expected to be a good-sized hound when grown Personality: Described as sweet and playful

Described as Good with: Children and other dogs

Health: Listed as spayed/neutered (per group description)

Listed as (per group description) Adoption fee: $595

Shelter/Rescue: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut

Ryder is one of three adorable siblings who love everyone they meet. He’s young, friendly, and ready to grow up with a family who will give him time, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Size: 21–28 lbs now, expected to be a good-sized hound when grown

21–28 lbs now, expected to be a good-sized hound when grown Personality: Sweet and playful

Good with: Children and other dogs

Health: Listed as spayed/neutered (per group description)

Listed as (per group description) Adoption fee: $595

Shelter/Rescue: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut

Rubble is a handsome tricolor pup who loves to play and be around people and other dogs. He’ll make a fun, active companion for a family ready for puppy energy.

👉 Meet Rubble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Black with White Size: 21–28 lbs now, expected to be a good-sized hound when grown

21–28 lbs now, expected to be a good-sized hound when grown Personality: Sweet and playful

Good with: Children and other dogs

Health: Listed as spayed/neutered (per group description)

Listed as (per group description) Adoption fee: $595

Shelter/Rescue: Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut

Roxi is the lovely girl of the trio. She’s friendly, playful, and ready to be someone’s best friend, whether that’s a single person, couple, or busy family.

👉 Meet Roxi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near East Hartford, CT and looking for a fun, family-friendly puppy, these three hound mixes could be a perfect match. Please reach out to Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut through their Adoptapet listings to ask questions or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.