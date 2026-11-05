💻 East Hartford IT Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $298K+

East Hartford is buzzing with tech roles right now, especially around aerospace and local business support. If you’re in IT—from help desk to senior product leadership—there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: East Hartford, CT (Hybrid, 400 Main St)

(Hybrid, 400 Main St) Type: Full-time

Salary: $157,200 – $298,800/year

Lead digital products that power a global aerospace leader. You’ll own the product backlog, guide Agile teams, and connect business needs to tech solutions across data, cloud, and enterprise systems. U.S. citizenship and 10–12+ years of relevant experience (incl. 5+ in product management) required.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: East Hartford, CT (Onsite, 400 Main St)

(Onsite, 400 Main St) Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $165,200/year

Support the systems that monitor jet engine health for major commercial fleets. This role is a mix of tech troubleshooting, data-focused support, and customer interaction, with lots of visibility to senior leadership. U.S. citizenship, a bachelor’s degree, and 3+ years in customer-focused or project roles are required.

Employer: Hoffman Auto Group

Location: East Hartford, CT

Type: Likely full-time (entry-level IT support)

Likely (entry-level IT support) Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re early in your IT career. You’ll handle first-line support, set up computers and accounts, fix basic hardware/software issues, and escalate tougher problems to senior techs. 0–2 years of experience is fine; CompTIA A+ or similar certs are a plus.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in East Hartford tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.