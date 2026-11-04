📣 East Hartford Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

East Hartford has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from student-friendly summer work to seasoned corporate leadership. If you like talking to people and hitting goals, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Lotus Sales Location: East Hartford, CT

Type: Volunteer / Full-time summer schedule (Mon–Sat)

Volunteer / Full-time summer schedule (Mon–Sat) Pay: $7,000–$20,000+ (commission + bonuses), avg first-year $10,000–$14,000

This is a door-to-door summer sales internship with full training, ideal for motivated students who want to build confidence and earn strong commission income. Housing options may be available if you relocate.

Employer: RTX (Pratt & Whitney / Military Engines)

(Pratt & Whitney / Military Engines) Location: East Hartford, CT – 400 Main St (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Full-time, hybrid Pay: $107,500 – $204,500

This senior communications role leads strategic campaigns and executive communications for Pratt & Whitney’s Military Engines business. It’s a fit for experienced communicators (8+ years typically) who can manage complex campaigns, digital strategy, and partner closely with senior leadership; U.S. citizenship is required and the job comes with a broad corporate benefits package.

Employer: Limitless Acquisitions

Location: East Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Performance-based, earning potential up to $65,000 annually

Entry-level, face-to-face marketing role with paid training and lots of customer interaction. Good for recent grads or career changers who want real-world experience, a social team setting, and room to grow in promotions and brand work.

Employer: Lacuna

Location: East Hartford / Hartford, CT (in-person, retail environments)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $27.58 – $33.21 per hour, hourly + performance incentives (paid weekly)

This on-site retail marketing role focuses on direct customer engagement, sign-ups, and product education for well-known brands. You get guaranteed hourly pay, paid training, and a path into leadership, plus perks like employee discounts and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit. And if you apply, do it soon; good roles in East Hartford tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.