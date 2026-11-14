East Hanover is busy with hands-on manufacturing work right now, from flavor production to aerospace tools and precision quality roles. If you like making real products and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Givaudan

Givaudan Location: East Hanover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $30.04/hr + shift differential

Work with flavors and botanical ingredients, running equipment, weighing and compounding materials, and keeping detailed production records. This role is very hands-on, follows GMP/OSHA standards, and is a good fit if you have a high school diploma and at least 1 year in manufacturing.

Employer: Control Products, Inc.

Location: East Hanover, NJ 07936

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Pay: $35.00 – $45.00 per hour

Build and maintain tools, dies, jigs, fixtures, and gauges for aerospace, defense, and industrial sensors in a clean, air-conditioned shop. Great fit if you have 2+ years toolmaking or a Tool & Die apprenticeship, can hold 0.0005" tolerances, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and PTO.

Employer: Weiss-Aug

Location: East Hanover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Base salary determined case-by-case (experience & skills)

Lead and support quality systems for a high-precision manufacturer serving medical, automotive, aerospace, and more. You’ll work with ISO 9001, IATF 16949, ISO 13485, run internal audits, create control plans/FMEAs, and support CMM/vision inspection—ideal if you have a 4-year degree and 3–5 years QC/QA in tight-tolerance industries. Comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and wellness programs.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.