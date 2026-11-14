East Hanover is busy right now with sales and marketing roles, from on-the-road route sales to big-brand strategy and pharma education. If you’re in marketing or sales and live nearby, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: New Carbon Company LLC (Golden Waffles)

New Carbon Company LLC (Golden Waffles) Location: East Hanover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a set route, deliver waffle products, and grow sales with existing and new customers. This is a hands-on role that mixes sales, customer service, and logistics—good fit if you like being on the move, working independently, and don’t mind lifting and loading.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: East Hanover, NJ (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $140,300 – $192,940 base + bonus eligible

Lead end-to-end brand strategy and 360° marketing for Zbar, including P&L, media, and agency management, while managing an Associate Brand Manager. Great for senior CPG marketers who want ownership of a growing brand plus strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Novartis

Location: East Hanover, NJ (on-site, local candidates only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $126,000 – $234,000 per year + bonus and potential equity

Design and run peer-to-peer education programs for healthcare professionals across key therapeutic areas. Ideal if you have pharma or healthcare marketing experience and enjoy turning complex science into clear, engaging education with measurable impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—East Hanover marketing and sales roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.