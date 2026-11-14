undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 East Hanover, NJ Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
East Hanover is busy right now with sales and marketing roles, from on-the-road route sales to big-brand strategy and pharma education. If you’re in marketing or sales and live nearby, this is a good moment to look.
Route Sales Representative
- Employer: New Carbon Company LLC (Golden Waffles)
- Location: East Hanover, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a set route, deliver waffle products, and grow sales with existing and new customers. This is a hands-on role that mixes sales, customer service, and logistics—good fit if you like being on the move, working independently, and don’t mind lifting and loading.
Senior Brand Manager, Zbar
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: East Hanover, NJ (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time, Regular
- Salary: $140,300 – $192,940 base + bonus eligible
Lead end-to-end brand strategy and 360° marketing for Zbar, including P&L, media, and agency management, while managing an Associate Brand Manager. Great for senior CPG marketers who want ownership of a growing brand plus strong benefits and bonus potential.
Manager, HCP Education Delivery
- Employer: Novartis
- Location: East Hanover, NJ (on-site, local candidates only)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $126,000 – $234,000 per year + bonus and potential equity
Design and run peer-to-peer education programs for healthcare professionals across key therapeutic areas. Ideal if you have pharma or healthcare marketing experience and enjoy turning complex science into clear, engaging education with measurable impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—East Hanover marketing and sales roles tend to open in waves.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.