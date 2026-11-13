East Hanover has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box stores to package service. Good options if you like fast-paced work and talking with people.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: East Hanover, NJ (240 State Route 10)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $17.92 – $19.92 per hour

Lead the back-of-house team, handle receiving, stocking, and flow of merchandise, and support store leadership. This is a solid step toward management, with growth opportunities, benefits, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and a 15–30% associate discount.

Employer: Golf Galaxy (DICK’S Sporting Goods)

Location: East Hanover, NJ

Type: Part-Time

Target Pay Range: $15.50 – $24.25 per hour (based on location, experience, and role)

Help customers find the right golf gear while keeping the sales floor stocked and sharp. Good fit if you enjoy sports, like talking gear, and want part-time hours with a big national brand.

Employer: FedEx

Location: East Hanover, NJ

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $23.32 – $32.52 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Sat, weekdays 3:00–9:00 PM, Saturdays 9:45 AM–5:00 PM (days off Thu & Sun)

Support customers with questions, problem-solving, and selling FedEx services, plus some admin work to keep the station running smoothly. Higher hourly pay, steady set schedule, and a mix of customer service and office tasks.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.