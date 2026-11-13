East Hanover has some solid driving jobs right now, from package delivery to local junk hauling. Good mix of steady hours and flexible options if you like being on the road.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: East Hanover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.42 – $35.96 per hour

Schedule: Sun–Fri, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Wed/Sat off)

Drive FedEx vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and handle basic customer service. Good fit if you’re 21+, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady hours with a major employer.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: East Hanover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.42 – $35.96 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Sat, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Sun/Thu off)

Very similar to the DOT-5 role, but with a different weekly schedule. You’ll drive, load and unload packages, and interact with customers while working for a well-known, stable company.

Employer: Junk-A-Haulics

Location: East Hanover, NJ

Type: Temporary, Part-time, or Full-time

Pay: $17 – $20 per hour to start, plus tips, bonuses, and commissions

Drive company trucks with a teammate to pick up unwanted items from homes and offices, then drop them at transfer or donation centers. No CDL needed, flexible schedule, and chances to move into management if you perform well.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.