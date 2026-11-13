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East Hampton
Town email service disrupted by Microsoft outage
4 days ago
The Town of East Hampton is experiencing off-and-on email problems due to a Microsoft 365 outage, so emails sent to Town departments may be delayed or not go through. For non-emergency help from the East Hampton Town Police Department, call 631-537-7575; for emergencies, call 911.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of East Hampton
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