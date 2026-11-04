🤝 East Hampton CT Community Jobs with $97K+ Pay, Multiple Openings

East Hampton is seeing strong hiring in community and public-facing roles, especially with regional employers that serve all of New England.

Below is one standout opening listed on multiple job boards—I’ve combined the details so you can scan it fast.

Employer: Eversource Energy (also listed as NSTAR / Eversource on LinkedIn)

Eversource Energy (also listed as NSTAR / Eversource on LinkedIn) Location: East Hampton, CT (travel across MA/CT/NH ; some work in Danielson, CT area)

(travel across ; some work in Danielson, CT area) Salary: $97,990 – $108,880/year + potential incentive

+ potential incentive Type: Full-time, hybrid (at least 3 days in office; must be able to work up to 5 days on-site when needed)

This role is all about building strong relationships with towns, businesses, and nonprofits. You’ll handle community outreach, support local economic development, help manage emergency communications, and represent Eversource at meetings and public events. It’s a good fit if you have 3+ years in community/customer care or government relations, a Bachelor’s in Communications, Public/Government Administration, or similar, and you’re comfortable presenting, using social media, and working some evenings and storm/emergency hours. A valid driver’s license and ability to travel in New England are required. No visa sponsorship is available for this role.

If this sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes related roles pop up on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.