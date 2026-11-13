East Greenwich’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new and established spots looking for steady team members. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: JonRichardsalon

JonRichardsalon Location: East Greenwich, RI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $20.98 – $25.27 per hour

Busy local salon looking for a creative stylist who loves cutting, coloring, and styling hair. You’ll build your own client base, offer add-on services like lashes and makeup, and work in person with a team that cares about great service.

Employer: NEXDINE Hospitality

Location: East Greenwich, RI

Type: Full-time (43-week role, paid over 52 weeks)

Full-time (43-week role, paid over 52 weeks) Salary: $76,000 – $80,000 per year, paid weekly

Lead the kitchen and operations for a professional dining program, from menu planning and food quality to budgeting and staff management. This role comes with a full benefits package and is ideal for someone with 3–5 years of food service management experience and ServSafe certification.

Employer: Siena Restaurant

Location: East Greenwich, RI (also supports Smithfield and future Narragansett location)

(also supports Smithfield and future Narragansett location) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $65,000 – $70,000 per year (commensurate with experience)

High-volume, award-winning Italian restaurant group seeking a front-of-house leader with at least 2 years of management experience. You’ll handle hiring, scheduling, reservations, and liquor cost control, with strong benefits and room to grow as the group expands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon; good spots in East Greenwich tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.