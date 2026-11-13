📅 Free e-bike safety workshop in East Greenwich

The Town is hosting “E-Bikes in East Greenwich: A Community Conversation” on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at Swift Gymnasium, 121 Peirce Street. The event is free and open to everyone.

Speakers include:

Andrew Wade , Director of Community Services & Parks (moderator; safety in parks and shared spaces)

, Director of Community Services & Parks (moderator; safety in parks and shared spaces) Sgt. Glen Terilli , East Greenwich Police (current RI laws, enforcement, possible state changes)

, East Greenwich Police (current RI laws, enforcement, possible state changes) East Greenwich Public Schools (new student e-bike and motorized device policy)

(new student e-bike and motorized device policy) Matt Bodziony, owner of NBX Bikes (e-bike classes and unsafe high-powered devices)

Topics:

Class 1, 2, and 3 e-bikes and how to tell them apart

e-bikes and how to tell them apart Age limits, helmet rules, and where you can/can’t ride in Rhode Island

in Rhode Island What to check before buying (class labels, certified batteries )

) Student safety to and from school

Keeping sidewalks, paths, fields, and playgrounds safe

The night ends with an open discussion. Parents and teens are especially encouraged to attend together and share problem spots they’ve seen.

More info: 401-886-8350 or awade@eastgreenwichri.gov.