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Tuesday Businessmen League week 9 bowling results
9 days ago
📅 Tuesday Businessmen League – Week 9 Results
Here’s how Week 9 wrapped up in the Tuesday Businessmen League at the East Greenville Fire Company:
Standings:
- 1st: The Ball Busterz stay on top.
- 2nd: The Odd Ballz are close behind, just ½ point back.
- 3rd: The Ninerz hold third, with the Deck Sweeperz only 1½ points behind.
- 5th: The 2nd Halferz sit alone in fifth.
- The Strikerz remain at the bottom of the standings.
Match results & high series:
- Odd Ballz 3 – Strikerz 1
- Odd Ballz: Jeff Goldstein 619 (242-162-215), Turtle Huff 624 (183-182-259)
- Strikerz: Jimmy Brunner 537 (186-180-171)
- Ball Busterz 3 – Ninerz 1
- Ball Busterz: Carl Tankred 719 (268-237-214, honor match)
- Ninerz: Greg Brunner 549 (194-179-176)
- Deck Sweeperz 3 – 2nd Halferz 1
- Deck Sweeperz: Ed Evans 684 (233-219-232)
- 2nd Halferz: Tim Shelly 555 (173-201-181)
- Odd Ballz 3 – Strikerz 1
Fun local bowling update for anyone following the league or its players.
More Info: Tuesday Businessmen League week 9 | East Greenvill...
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