📅 Tuesday Businessmen League – Week 9 Results

Here’s how Week 9 wrapped up in the Tuesday Businessmen League at the East Greenville Fire Company:

Standings: 1st: The Ball Busterz stay on top. 2nd: The Odd Ballz are close behind, just ½ point back. 3rd: The Ninerz hold third, with the Deck Sweeperz only 1½ points behind. 5th: The 2nd Halferz sit alone in fifth. The Strikerz remain at the bottom of the standings.

Match results & high series: Odd Ballz 3 – Strikerz 1 Odd Ballz: Jeff Goldstein 619 (242-162-215), Turtle Huff 624 (183-182-259) Strikerz: Jimmy Brunner 537 (186-180-171) Ball Busterz 3 – Ninerz 1 Ball Busterz: Carl Tankred 719 (268-237-214, honor match) Ninerz: Greg Brunner 549 (194-179-176) Deck Sweeperz 3 – 2nd Halferz 1 Deck Sweeperz: Ed Evans 684 (233-219-232) 2nd Halferz: Tim Shelly 555 (173-201-181)



Fun local bowling update for anyone following the league or its players.