📢 Teachers group supports local families, veterans, and causes

Throughout October and November, members of the East Greenbush Teachers Association (EGTA) took on several projects to help people in our area.

They:

Held Wear Pink Day for breast cancer awareness and Wear Purple Day for domestic violence awareness .

for and for . Collected money, clothing, and essential items for Dominick Rizzo III , who lost family members in the Troy fire .

for , who lost family members in the . Partnered with Healing a Woman’s Soul to gather personal care items and donations for women healing from trauma.

to gather for women healing from trauma. Joined the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Albany on October 18 , raising $567 for the American Cancer Society .

on , raising for the . Led the 10th Annual Veterans Day Lawn Cleanup, where teachers, students, local Scouts, and Turner Construction cleared the lawns of 24 veterans and filled 300+ leaf bags with help from the Town of East Greenbush.

The district thanks everyone who took part in these efforts of compassion and community spirit.