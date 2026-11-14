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East Greenbush
📢 East Greenbush teachers lead fall community service projects
11 days ago
📢 Teachers group supports local families, veterans, and causes
Throughout October and November, members of the East Greenbush Teachers Association (EGTA) took on several projects to help people in our area.
They:
- Held Wear Pink Day for breast cancer awareness and Wear Purple Day for domestic violence awareness.
- Collected money, clothing, and essential items for Dominick Rizzo III, who lost family members in the Troy fire.
- Partnered with Healing a Woman’s Soul to gather personal care items and donations for women healing from trauma.
- Joined the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Albany on October 18, raising $567 for the American Cancer Society.
- Led the 10th Annual Veterans Day Lawn Cleanup, where teachers, students, local Scouts, and Turner Construction cleared the lawns of 24 veterans and filled 300+ leaf bags with help from the Town of East Greenbush.
The district thanks everyone who took part in these efforts of compassion and community spirit.
More Info: EGTA Gives Back to the Community | East Greenbush ...
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