📅 Used book sale at East Grand Rapids Library Nov 8

📅 Big used book sale at East Grand Rapids Library

The Friends of the Library Used Book Sale is happening at the East Grand Rapids Branch on Sunday, November 8, 2026, from 9:00am–3:00pm.

Browse lots of used books with “bargains galore” for all ages. It’s a good chance to stock up on reading material while supporting the library.

Location: East Grand Rapids Branch – Kent District Library

746 Lakeside Drive SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506

(The branch itself is open 1:00pm–5:00pm that day.)

Just drop in during sale hours—no registration mentioned.