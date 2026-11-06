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East Grand Rapids
📅 Used book sale at East Grand Rapids Library Nov 8
9 days ago
📅 Big used book sale at East Grand Rapids Library
The Friends of the Library Used Book Sale is happening at the East Grand Rapids Branch on Sunday, November 8, 2026, from 9:00am–3:00pm.
Browse lots of used books with “bargains galore” for all ages. It’s a good chance to stock up on reading material while supporting the library.
Location: East Grand Rapids Branch – Kent District Library
746 Lakeside Drive SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(The branch itself is open 1:00pm–5:00pm that day.)
Just drop in during sale hours—no registration mentioned.
More Info: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale | East Grand...
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