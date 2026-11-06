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East Grand Forks

📅 Friends of the Library Book Sale & $5 Bag Day

8 days ago
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📅 Library Friends Book Sale with $5 Bag Deal

Support the East Grand Forks Campbell Library at the Friends of the Library Book Sale.

When:

  • Friday, Nov 6, 2026: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • Saturday, Nov 7, 2026: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Where:
East Grand Forks Campbell Library
422 4th St NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Browse used books and more, with special Saturday deals:

  • $5 Bag Sale
  • Teachers shop free

Please bring your own bags and boxes for your purchases.

Interested in helping out? You can volunteer for the sale by emailing rbenda@egflibrary.org or calling 218-773-9121 ext 221.

More Info: Calendar • Friends Book Sale

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