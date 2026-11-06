undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
East Grand Forks
📅 Friends of the Library Book Sale & $5 Bag Day
8 days ago
📅 Library Friends Book Sale with $5 Bag Deal
Support the East Grand Forks Campbell Library at the Friends of the Library Book Sale.
When:
- Friday, Nov 6, 2026: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Saturday, Nov 7, 2026: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Where:
East Grand Forks Campbell Library
422 4th St NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721
Browse used books and more, with special Saturday deals:
- $5 Bag Sale
- Teachers shop free
Please bring your own bags and boxes for your purchases.
Interested in helping out? You can volunteer for the sale by emailing rbenda@egflibrary.org or calling 218-773-9121 ext 221.
More Info: Calendar • Friends Book Sale
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.