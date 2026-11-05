🚌 East Granby Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

East Granby’s airport area is busy and hiring, especially around private and corporate aviation. If you like fast-paced days and being close to the runway, these are worth a look.

Employer: Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation Location: East Granby, CT (Bradley area)

(Bradley area) Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $20.03–$23/hour

You’ll be the face of a private aviation terminal, mixing customer service with hands-on ramp work like fueling, de-icing, towing, and loading bags. Expect outdoor work in all weather, shift flexibility (nights/weekends/holidays), and solid benefits including medical, 401(k), PTO, and tuition help.

Note: The other “Airside Experience Specialist” posting from Signature Aviation is the same role, so it’s not listed twice here.

Employer: RTX (Raytheon Technologies)

(Raytheon Technologies) Location: East Granby, CT (200 Signature Way – Hybrid)

(200 Signature Way – Hybrid) Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $107,500–$204,500/year

This is a senior-level role running the schedule for a corporate flight department, handling trip planning, crew schedules, and support for executive travel. You’ll need strong aviation operations experience (often 8+ years), great communication skills, and comfort working in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.