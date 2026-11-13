East Dubuque has a few solid security openings right now, all with the same employer and steady pay. Good options if you want part-time work with room to grow.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: East Dubuque, IL

Type: Part-time (Weekends, unarmed)

Pay: $20.50/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Work daytime 12-hour shifts at a chemical/petrochemical site, focusing on patrols, access control, and incident response. Great if you want your main hours on weekends and like a set, predictable schedule.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: East Dubuque, IL

Type: Part-time (Flexible, unarmed)

Pay: $20.50/hour

Schedule: Sat, 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM (anchor shift)

Lock in one steady overnight shift each week, then pick up extra hours through their Claim-a-Shift app when you want. Good fit if you like nights and want the option to build up to near full-time.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: East Dubuque, IL

Type: Part-time (On Call, unarmed)

Pay: $20.50/hour

Schedule: Sun, 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM (anchor shift)

Daytime Sunday anchor shift with the chance to grab more hours as needed. Nice option if you want income stability plus the freedom to scale your schedule up or down.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.