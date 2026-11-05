🚌 East Chicago transportation jobs with multiple local openings

East Chicago has some solid transportation roles right now, especially if you like hands-on work and being out in the field.

Employer: Tankr

Tankr Location: East Chicago, IN (local, on the road)

(local, on the road) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: From $70,000/year + bonus potential up to $5,200

Schedule: 2nd/3rd shift, 8–12 hour nights, weekends required

Key requirements: Class A or B CDL, Hazmat + Tanker endorsements, clean driving record, able to work nights and in all weather.

You’ll do mobile fleet fueling (not bulk drops), topping off trucks, forklifts, generators, and more at customer sites while equipment is parked. Comes with 401(k), medical/dental/vision, paid time off, paid training, and all safety gear provided.

Employer: Compass Rail Services LLC

Location: East Chicago, IN (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Field role with travel and irregular/extended hours as needed.

Lead a mobile crew that inspects and repairs railcars at customer sites, handling scheduling, safety, and quality checks while also jumping in on hands-on repair work. Role includes health, dental, vision, life, PTO and holiday pay, 401(k) from day 1, bonus program, and travel reimbursements, plus up to three weeks of paid offsite training in North Carolina.

Employer: Compass Rail Services LLC

Location: East Chicago, IN (mobile/field)

(mobile/field) Type: Full-time (40+ hours, extended hours possible)

Salary: $22.00–$35.00/hour, based on experience

Schedule: Includes overnight travel and outdoor work in all weather.

Hands-on role inspecting and repairing freight railcars (including tank cars), with a focus on valves, fittings, and structural repairs. Offers health, dental, life, vision, vacation and holiday pay, 401(k) from day 1, travel reimbursements, and up to three weeks of offsite training in North Carolina.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.