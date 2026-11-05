🏭 East Chicago Manufacturing: Multiple Openings in Food & Rail

East Chicago’s plants are busy right now, especially in food production and rail. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Harvest Food Group

Harvest Food Group Location: East Chicago, IN

Type: Full-time (food manufacturing)

Full-time (food manufacturing) Salary: Not listed

Run and troubleshoot packaging and bagging machines in a refrigerated food plant. This role is very hands-on: operating lines, packing, palletizing, and keeping the area clean and safe, with 3–5 years of machine operator experience required.

Employer: Harvest Food Group LLC

Harvest Food Group LLC Location: East Chicago, IN

Type: Internship , on-site in plant/test kitchen

, on-site in plant/test kitchen Salary: Not listed

Support the test kitchen and sample lab by pulling products, helping prep samples, and packing refrigerated shipments on deadline. Great if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), like organized work, and want experience in food manufacturing and new product development.

Employer: Progress Rail, A Caterpillar Company

Location: East Chicago, IN – Wheel Shop

Type: Full-time, engineering/quality in rail manufacturing

Full-time, engineering/quality in rail manufacturing Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead and improve quality systems in a heavy industrial rail environment. You’ll work with production teams, run audits, use tools like APQP, PPAP, PFMEA, MSA, SPC, and drive continuous improvement projects, with strong benefits and 401(k) match.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.