East Brunswick is hot right now for sales pros, from tech staffing to AI and big-ticket building products. If you’re ready to grow your book of business, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: QXO

QXO Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $134,550/year

Work with contractors and builders, manage a $7M–$15M book of business, and grow key accounts for a major building products distributor. Comes with 401(k) + match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, parental leave, paid training, and more.

Employer: InfraTech Solutions

Location: East Brunswick, NJ (hybrid work environment)

(hybrid work environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission (exact range not listed)

Grow your own book of business placing IT infrastructure talent with clients from startups to Fortune 100 firms. You get hands-on training, mentorship, hybrid flexibility, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, onsite gym, and a casual culture.

Employer: Wipro

Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $280,000/year (plus standard Wipro benefits)

Lead AI, data, and analytics sales for large healthcare and life sciences clients, driving big transformation deals. Ideal if you have 15+ years in data/AI, 10+ years in sales or consulting, and want to own large, complex enterprise programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.