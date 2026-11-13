East Brunswick is busy right now for finance pros, especially if you’ve got public accounting or investment licenses. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Withum

Withum Location: East Brunswick, NJ (plus Holmdel, Princeton, or Whippany options)

(plus Holmdel, Princeton, or Whippany options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $175,000

Lead audit engagements from planning through completion for a mix of industrial and consumer product clients. Great fit if you have 3+ years in public accounting, are a CPA or on the path, and want to supervise staff while working with well-known CPAs in a growth-focused firm.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time, in-office

Hours: 40 hours/week, Mon–Fri + rotating Saturdays

Salary: Not listed

Advise clients on investments and financial planning, using products like stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and banking solutions. You’ll need Series 7 and 66 (or 63/65) and at least 1 year of investment industry experience, plus comfort working in a goal-driven, client-facing role.

Employer: Withum

Withum Location: East Brunswick, NJ (role can sit in several offices, including East Brunswick)

(role can sit in several offices, including East Brunswick) Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $100,000 – $125,000

Supervise compilations, reviews, and audits for auto and equipment dealerships nationwide. Ideal if you have 5+ years in a CPA firm, a CPA (or in progress), and a strong tax and dealership accounting background, and want to mentor staff while working on specialized clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires at multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.