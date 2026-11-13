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💰 East Brunswick NJ Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings
East Brunswick is busy right now for finance pros, especially if you’ve got public accounting or investment licenses. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.
Industrial and Consumer Products Audit Supervisor
- Employer: Withum
- Location: East Brunswick, NJ (plus Holmdel, Princeton, or Whippany options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $175,000
Lead audit engagements from planning through completion for a mix of industrial and consumer product clients. Great fit if you have 3+ years in public accounting, are a CPA or on the path, and want to supervise staff while working with well-known CPAs in a growth-focused firm.
Financial Solutions Advisor – Central South NJ Market
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: East Brunswick, NJ
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Hours: 40 hours/week, Mon–Fri + rotating Saturdays
- Salary: Not listed
Advise clients on investments and financial planning, using products like stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and banking solutions. You’ll need Series 7 and 66 (or 63/65) and at least 1 year of investment industry experience, plus comfort working in a goal-driven, client-facing role.
Automotive Accounting Supervisor – Dealerships
- Employer: Withum
- Location: East Brunswick, NJ (role can sit in several offices, including East Brunswick)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Salary: $100,000 – $125,000
Supervise compilations, reviews, and audits for auto and equipment dealerships nationwide. Ideal if you have 5+ years in a CPA firm, a CPA (or in progress), and a strong tax and dealership accounting background, and want to mentor staff while working on specialized clients.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires at multiple levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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