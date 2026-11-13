East Brunswick has a nice mix of driving work right now, from medical routes to big‑rigs and package delivery. If you like being on the road, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Aculabs, Inc.

Aculabs, Inc. Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, PTO, health insurance, retirement)

Family‑owned lab company looking for a reliable driver to pick up and deliver lab specimens between care facilities and the lab. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can work on your own, and want steady healthcare‑related driving work with room to grow.

Employer: Maximum Quality Transportation LLC

Maximum Quality Transportation LLC Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour

Small, husband‑and‑wife trucking company seeking experienced Class A CDL drivers (at least 5 years, manual 10‑speed only). Laid‑back shop with first shift and weekend options, sleeper or day cab, and a focus on safe, professional drivers.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: East Brunswick, NJ

Type: Part-time (Tuesday–Saturday, AM shift, 7:00 AM start )

(Tuesday–Saturday, AM shift, ) Salary: $24.21 – $35.96 per hour

Drive FedEx company vehicles to pick up and deliver packages while providing friendly customer service. Good for someone 21+ who can lift 50+ lbs, wants steady early-morning hours, and likes working for a major, well‑known carrier.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.